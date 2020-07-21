Video: Eric Dier signs new Tottenham contract

England international Eric Dier has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

The versatile 26-year-old is now tied to the north London club until June 2024.

His previous deal has been due to expire at the end of next season in June 2021.

Dier joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon in July 2014, which means he is now contracted to spend 10 years at the club.

He has made 239 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals.

Dier initially played at right-back after joining Tottenham. In his second season he moved to a holding midfield role, while much of his recent playing time has been in central defence.

You can see Dier putting pen to paper on his new contract in the video below.