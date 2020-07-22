Skip to main content

Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news as champions Liverpool host Chelsea in their final home game of the season.

Liverpool team to play Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rounds of this season’s home fixtures by naming his strongest available side.

Captain Jordan Henderson (knee) is the only notable absentee.

There is just one change to the side beaten at Arsenal last time out, with Naby Keita preferred to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Chelsea team to play Liverpool

Chelsea make two changes to the side that defeated Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final last weekend.

Kepa Arrizabalaga returns in place of Willy Caballero between the sticks, while Andreas Christensen comes in for Antonio Rudiger in central defence.

Starting XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, James, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Giroud, Willian

