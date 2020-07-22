Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs West Ham lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Premier League game between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Man Utd team to play West Ham

Goalkeeper David De Gea remains in the firing line following his howler in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes four changes to the side that started at Wembley.

Eric Bailly is missing due to the head injury he sustained in a clash with Harry Maguire.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred and Daniel James also drop out.

They are replaced by Tim Fosu-Mensah, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

Luke Shaw (ankle) is still sidelined, so Brandon Williams continues at left-back.

Starting XI: De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

West Ham team to play Man Utd

📋 The team is in! Here's how we line up for #MUNWHU pic.twitter.com/x6rF9EVnMN — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 22, 2020

West Ham are unchanged for their trip to Old Trafford.

Former United boss David Moyes keeps faith with the side that recorded a 3-1 win over Watford last time out.

Starting XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Johnson, Diop, Ogbonna, Noble, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio