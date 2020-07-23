Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players celebrate getting their hands on the Premier League trophy

Liverpool were officially crowned Premier League champions for the first time – and champions of England for the first time in 30 years – as they lifted the trophy last night.

After recording a 5-3 win over Chelsea at Anfield in their final home game of the season, the champions kicked off their title celebrations in earnest.

Several players have been posting on social media to share their thoughts on getting their hands on the Premier League trophy.

Here’s what they had to say.

Anything is possible. Never stop believing.

Premier League Champions 2019/20 🏆❤️ pic.twitter.com/YdtIG7xc6I — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 22, 2020

30 years in the making. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iO4ZTWRv7R — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) July 22, 2020

Premier League Champions!! 🏆😁 pic.twitter.com/iPtuE9uGfn — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) July 22, 2020

It feels fitting for the 96 at Hillsborough we’re lifting this trophy on 96 points. This is for you. #CHAM19ONS pic.twitter.com/nMvKDBXH0c — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) July 22, 2020

What a team, what a club, what a city… What dreams are made of 🔴🏆 pic.twitter.com/hb5HSy18lc — Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) July 23, 2020

Serial winners because of you, reds! 💪🏻🔴 pic.twitter.com/dYygCuwpWG — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) July 22, 2020