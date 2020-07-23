Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players celebrate getting their hands on the Premier League trophy
Liverpool were officially crowned Premier League champions for the first time – and champions of England for the first time in 30 years – as they lifted the trophy last night.
After recording a 5-3 win over Chelsea at Anfield in their final home game of the season, the champions kicked off their title celebrations in earnest.
Several players have been posting on social media to share their thoughts on getting their hands on the Premier League trophy.
Here’s what they had to say.
Anything is possible. Never stop believing.— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 22, 2020
Premier League Champions 2019/20 🏆❤️ pic.twitter.com/YdtIG7xc6I
30 years in the making. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iO4ZTWRv7R— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
Premier League Champions!! 🏆😁 pic.twitter.com/iPtuE9uGfn— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) July 22, 2020
Saved the seat for an old friend 🏆 #LFCchampions #YNWA pic.twitter.com/tokQFebod4— James Milner (@JamesMilner) July 22, 2020
Get in Reds 🔥🔥🔥— James Milner (@JamesMilner) July 22, 2020
Enjoy it, you’ve more than earned it 🔴🔴🔴 #champ19ns #YNWA pic.twitter.com/B2XBvu3ptS
Yep. It’s real… pic.twitter.com/pyc8zOZ0fk— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) July 23, 2020
My left back, my mate. pic.twitter.com/g6r9NJr84v— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) July 23, 2020
It feels fitting for the 96 at Hillsborough we’re lifting this trophy on 96 points. This is for you. #CHAM19ONS pic.twitter.com/nMvKDBXH0c— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
What a team, what a club, what a city… What dreams are made of 🔴🏆 pic.twitter.com/hb5HSy18lc— Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) July 23, 2020
My brothers ❤️ #LFCchampions @VirgilvDijk @GWijnaldum pic.twitter.com/S5IgCfysDv— Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) July 23, 2020
Serial winners because of you, reds! 💪🏻🔴 pic.twitter.com/dYygCuwpWG— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
Champions Of England 🏆🥇🤩❤️ #YNWA 🔴 @LFC pic.twitter.com/YmFltYo8Mz— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) July 22, 2020
The wait is finally over, 30 long years!!! This is for our AMAZING fans❤️❤️❤️enjoy your night red and stay safe #LFC pic.twitter.com/IFdVlNnC0e— Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) July 22, 2020
What dreams are made of !!!🙏🏻🙌🏻🏆 @premierleague @LFC pic.twitter.com/Fmc8jElcWZ— Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) July 22, 2020