Video: Frank Lampard’s touchline row with Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool bench

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was involved in a heated exchange with Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp during last night’s 5-3 defeat at Anfield.

Lampard railed against the champions’ bench, notably Klopp and his assistant Pep Lijnders, after the referee award the Reds a free-kick.

With his side trailing 1-0 at the time, the Blues boss yelled: “How is that a foul? There’s no foul there.”

He then urged Klopp to sit down. When Lijnders became involved, Lampard shouted: “If he’s going off at me I’ll f****** say something.”

He added: “‘You can f*** off and all. You think you can give it the big one, f*** off.”

After the fourth official intervened, Lampard’s parting shot to Klopp was: “Tell them to have respect, sit down.”

In his post-match interview, the former England international accused some on the Liverpool bench of arrogance.

He said: “I’ve got no problem with Jurgen Klopp, he has managed this team and it is fantastic.

“Some of the bench, it is a fine line between when you are winning and they have won the league, fair play to Liverpool Football Club but also don’t get too arrogant with it.

“In matchplay you get emotional and that is it.”

You can see the incident, including plenty of NSFW language, in the video below.