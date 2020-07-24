Early Team News: Chelsea vs Wolves

Fourth-placed Chelsea need a point to secure Champions League qualifications for next season. Frank Lampard will be keen to secure that point rather than rely on Manchester United beating top-four rivals Leicester City in their fixture.

Wolves are currently in sixth spot and, depending on Tottenham’s result at Crystal Palace, might need a win to keep hold of their Europa League qualification place.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea are set to welcome back midfielder N’Golo Kante, who has missed the last five matches due to a hamstring injury.

USA international Christian Pulisic could be in line for a start after his impressive showing from the bench in the midweek defeat at champions Liverpool.

Ross Barkley missed the trip to his home city due to illness, but could return on Sunday.

Wolves team news

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has a full squad from which to pick for the final game of the season.

Wing-back Matt Doherty is in line to make his 300th appearance for the club after almost 10 years at Molineux.

