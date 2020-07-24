Early Team News: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur need to better Wolverhampton Wanderers’ result at Chelsea in order to secure a top-six finish and Europa League qualification.

The Eagles have nothing to play for and are on a run of seven successive defeats. Their win over Bournemouth in their game back after lockdown is the only time they have avoided defeat since the Premier League resumed.

Crystal Palace team news

Captain Luka Milivojevic could return from the knee injury that forced him to miss the defeat to Wolves.

James Tomkins (thigh), Gary Cahill (hamstring) and Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder) are all unavailable due to injury, while striker Christian Benteke is suspended.

Mamadou Sakho (hamstring) is also absent after being forced off in the first-half of the loss at Molineux.

Cheikhou Kouyaté came off the bench to replace him and could deputise on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur team news

Attacking midfielder Dele Alli has returned to training and is expected to be available after missing the last four games due to a hamstring injury.

Tanguy Ndombele is still absent due to injury.

Eric Dier is available again after serving his suspension.

You can watch Jose Mourinho previewing the match in the video below.