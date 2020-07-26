Jesse Lingard ruins Liverpool fan’s bet with late goal against Leicester City

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard scuppered a Liverpool supporter’s season-long bet in the dying seconds of the 2019/20 campaign.

Kopite Antony Johnson placed a £3.30 bet at odds of 40/1 at the start of the season on Lingard failing to register a single goal or assist in the Premier League season.

Lingard, aged 27, had done precisely that and Johnson was on course for a £132 payout until the United man popped up with a 98th-minute goal in today’s final game of the season at Leicester City.

The England international pounced on an error from Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel to tuck the ball into an empty net.

Lingard’s late strike gave United a 0-2 win at the King Power Stadium, which means they will join champions Liverpool in the Champions League next season.

Lingard making me sweat tonight. 36 down, 2 to go. @JesseLingard pic.twitter.com/6BEBxBdSG6 — Antony Johnson (@Fat_Tony88) July 16, 2020

Should never have doubted the true king. Top trolling by @JesseLingard pic.twitter.com/4JGevs1MVW — Antony Johnson (@Fat_Tony88) July 26, 2020

As it happened, Johnson’s bookmaker opted to payout regardless but he decided not to accept the winnings in those circumstances and made a donation to charity instead.