Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to securing Champions League qualification
Manchester United have secured Champions League qualification with a third-placed finish in the Premier League.
A 0-2 away win over top-four rivals Leicester City in the final match of the season saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side return to European club football’s top-tier competition for the 2020/21 season.
Bruno Fernandes’ penalty and Jesse Lingard’s 98th-minute strike meant the Red Devils ended the season on a high.
Here’s what the United players had to say about the match and their return to the Champions League.
Jumping into the @ChampionsLeague 💪🏻 @ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Le4dexz2kd— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) July 26, 2020
Let’s gooooooo @ChampionsLeague baby 🙌🏾😁 pic.twitter.com/B46yiQEvXf— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) July 26, 2020
My team ❤️ See you 🔜 @ChampionsLeague #MUFC pic.twitter.com/UdpyXGziuZ— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 26, 2020
Jumping into the Champions League like…😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/XB4x9Di90r— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 26, 2020
Back where we belong. pic.twitter.com/1pCEVpxueD— Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) July 26, 2020