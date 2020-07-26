Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to securing Champions League qualification

Manchester United have secured Champions League qualification with a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

A 0-2 away win over top-four rivals Leicester City in the final match of the season saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side return to European club football’s top-tier competition for the 2020/21 season.

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty and Jesse Lingard’s 98th-minute strike meant the Red Devils ended the season on a high.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the match and their return to the Champions League.

Jumping into the Champions League like…😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/XB4x9Di90r — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 26, 2020