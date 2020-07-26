Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to securing Champions League qualification

Manchester United have secured Champions League qualification with a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

A 0-2 away win over top-four rivals Leicester City in the final match of the season saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side return to European club football’s top-tier competition for the 2020/21 season.

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty and Jesse Lingard’s 98th-minute strike meant the Red Devils ended the season on a high.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the match and their return to the Champions League.

View this post on Instagram

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ✅🔴 #MUFC

A post shared by Harry Maguire (@harrymaguire93) on

View this post on Instagram

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE🕸✅🔴 #AWB #MUFC

A post shared by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@a_bissaka) on

View this post on Instagram

Champions league…👀

A post shared by Brandon Williams (@branwilliams) on

View this post on Instagram

Champions league 🤪

A post shared by Mason Greenwood (@masongreenwood) on

View this post on Instagram

So proud of this team🔴💪🏾

A post shared by Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) on

