Adam Lallana set for medical at Brighton

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will undertake a medical at Brighton & Hove Albion today, according to Daily Telegraph reporter John Percy.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at Anfield having agreed a short-term deal to keep him with the champions until the conclusion of 2019/20 season.

England international Lallana is expected to sign a three-year contract to tie him to the Seagulls until June 2023.

He joined the Reds from Southampton in a £25m deal in 2014, but is now set to return to the south-coast with Graham Potter’s side, who finished 15th in the Premier League this season.

Lallana made 178 appearances and scored 22 goals during his six seasons at Liverpool.

But 125 of those appearances came in his first three seasons at the club. A succession of injuries has significantly hampered his playing time in the last three seasons.

He leaves Merseyside as a Premier League champions, and having also won the Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time with the Reds.