Dejan Lovren: Liverpool confirm sale to Zenit

Liverpool have confirmed the transfer of defender Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg.

Lovren has signed a three-year contract that will tie him to the Russian Premier League side until June 2023.

The Croatia international joined the Reds from Southampton in 2014.

Lovren, aged 31, leaves Anfield having made 185 appearances for the Reds in all competitions.

He played 10 Premier League games last season, which means he leaves Merseyside as a champion. He also has a Champions League winner’s medal to his name following last season’s European triumph with Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Liverpool paid £20m to sign Lovren from the Saints in July 2014. He signed a new contract in April 2017, but was into the final 12 months of that deal.

Lovren started his professional career with Dinamo Zagreb. He joined French side Lyon in January 2010, and moved to England with Southampton in June 2013.

He was part of the Croatia side that reached the World Cup final in Russia two years ago.