Dejan Lovren’s farewell message to Liverpool

Croatia international Dejan Lovren has written a lengthy goodbye message to Liverpool after completing his transfer to Zenit St Petersburg.

The 31-year-old, who was into the final year of his contract at Anfield, has signed a three-year contract with Russian Premier League champions Zenit to end his six-season stint on Merseyside.

He said it had been an honour and a great responsibilty to play for Liverpool.

Writing on Instagram, the centre-back said: “The game of football is everything to me and I have tried throughout my tenure at LFC to be the best I can.

“Playing for this amazing club was a privilege, it comes with responsibility. Wearing the badge was an honour.

“The last six years have been a crazy ride. We have been through it all, our relationship has been evolving and was a source of intense feelings…

“In the end, optimism, desire, togetherness and honest hard-work have brought us to the heights of domestic and European Football, moments none of us will ever forget.



“Before I first walked through the doors of Melwood I promised myself I would give all I have to ensure that one day I could look back and have the satisfaction of knowing I have given everything to the club that opened its doors to me.

“Today it is my turn to say goodbye to Liverpool FC. Although I am no longer a team member, I don’t look at this as an end to our relationship. We have written history together and our memories will last forever.

“None of this would have happened without the collective force that makes this club what it is. So, I want to thank everybody, in particular; My teammates who were always incredible competition on the training ground and amazing support off the training ground, I will always be here for you.



“The Boss, Mr Klopp, who was the man that installed an unbreakable belief in me and the team – I thank you for your guidance and inspiration. The training staff who have made us the savages we are.

“The staff behind the scenes that make the club tick – Our home would not be what it is without you, I thank you for everything you did for me and the team over the years, you know who you are.

“The fans – There has been a lot of love and criticism, and I respect each and every one of you, rest assured all I ever wanted to do is Win, and Win we did!

“The City of Liverpool – Thank you for having me and my family. You will always have a special place in our hearts.

“What else can I say.. I will miss the spirit of the club, the city, the people. I will see you around my friends, and I wish you all the best. YNWA.”

Lovren joined the Reds from Southampton in a £20m deal in July 2014.