Jan Vertonghen leaves Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the departure of defender Jan Vertonghen.

The 33-year-old is leaving north London on a free transfer after eight years at the club.

He joined Spurs from Ajax in 2012. He has clocked up 315 appearances for Spurs in all competitions.

The Belgium international’s playing time had been limited since Jose Mourinho replace Mauricio Pochettino. He did not feature in yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, Spurs’ last game of the season.

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm is also leaving Tottenham on a free transfer at the end of his contract.