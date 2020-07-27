Jan Vertonghen’s goodbye message to Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has penned a farewell message to the club after it was confirmed he is leaving on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old is moving on from north London at the end of his contract.

Writing on Instagram, he confirmed: “So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons. I will miss the friends I’ve made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans.

“Thank you for all the support over the years. You’ve been amazing. We had many unbelievable memories but for now, it’s goodbye.”

The Belgium international did not give any clues as to where he will be playing his football next season.

Vertonghen joined Spurs from Ajax in 2012 and has made more than 300 appearances. He was part of the side that reached last season’s Champions League final.