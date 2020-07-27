Pedro tweets after playing his last game for Chelsea

Chelsea winger Pedro Rodriguez has confirmed he is leaving the club.

The Spanish star, who turns 33 tomorrow, is moving on at the end of his contract. He is expected to join Serie A side Roma on a free transfer.

The £21m signing from Barcelona in 2014 leaves having won the Premier League, an FA Cup and the Europa League during his six seasons at Stamford Bridge.

His last appearance for the club came in yesterday’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge.

Writing on social media, Pedro confirmed: “My last game at Stamford Bridge.

“Thanks to every fan for your support through this years, to the club for giving me the chance of being a Blue and to my teammates.

“You’ll be in my heart forever. Now let’s fight for FA Cup trophy!!! BIG BLUE FAMILY.”