Timo Werner’s first Chelsea training session

Chelsea’s new signing Timo Werner has trained at Cobham for the first time today.

The 24-year-old, signed from RB Leipzig last month, donned he new club’s training kit for his first session.

With Frank Lampard’s side having finished their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday, Werner was working alone on the training pitch.

He is likely to get a chance to train alongside his new team-mates later this week as they begin preparations for the FA Cup final.