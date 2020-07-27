Timo Werner’s first Chelsea training session
Chelsea’s new signing Timo Werner has trained at Cobham for the first time today.
The 24-year-old, signed from RB Leipzig last month, donned he new club’s training kit for his first session.
With Frank Lampard’s side having finished their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday, Werner was working alone on the training pitch.
He is likely to get a chance to train alongside his new team-mates later this week as they begin preparations for the FA Cup final.
First training, first time wearing blue! 🔵 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/vGTvdjkTpk— Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) July 27, 2020
Timo's first session at Cobham! 👊 pic.twitter.com/OeiRvNLM1r— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 27, 2020