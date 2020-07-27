Tweets and Photos: Aston Villa stars celebrate avoiding relegation

Aston Villa secured their top-flight status with a dramatic 1-1 draw at West Ham United yesterday.

Jack Grealish gave the Villans an 84th-minute lead at the London Stadium, only for Andriy Yarmolenko to equalise a moment later.

Watford’s defeat at Arsenal meant the point against the Hammers was enough to keep Villa in the Premier League for another season.

Here are some photos and social media posts shared by the Villa players in the wake of yesterday’s drama.

What a day. Keeping my club in the premier league for another year. MY club ❤️⚽️ #AVFC pic.twitter.com/RfYNCJue43 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) July 26, 2020

Vamossssss villaaaaa 👊🏽🦁

A luta é grande, mas, os Leãos são maiores 👊🏽 — Douglas Luiz (@dg_douglasluiz) July 26, 2020

This group of lads deserve this feeling grinding out when everyone wrote us off well done boys 💜 pic.twitter.com/42yYHoeWMW — Henri Lansbury (@lansburyhenri) July 26, 2020

Work + Effort = Reward. After a difficult season, what a better way to end the competition than leaving this team where it deserves. 🗣We can scream loudly 👉🏻 WE ARE @premierleague TEAM 💪🏻 Come on @AVFCOfficial 💜 #AVFC #UTV pic.twitter.com/UUXBNaCU3e — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) July 26, 2020

Where do I start? Just over 1 year ago l joined this massive football club. Securing promotion from the championship through the play offs & against the all odds securing another season in the @premierleague, I Appreciate all the fans who stuck by us & those who doubted us #UTV💜 pic.twitter.com/YBXLAGzNXk — Kortney Hause (@Kortney_30) July 26, 2020

What a bunch of lads 😍 what a club up the villa 🤪🤪🤪#avfc #UTV pic.twitter.com/Q5pxw9GIYI — Matt Targett (@Mattytargett) July 26, 2020

What a team! 😍 pic.twitter.com/721YxdII84 — Anwar El Ghazi (@AElGhazi7) July 26, 2020

Pure relief!! We did it 💜 pic.twitter.com/bhhwaTRdam — Conor Hourihane (@ConorHourihane) July 26, 2020

I dont care WE ARE IN PREMIER LEAGUE — Fred Guilbert (@fredguilbert24) July 26, 2020

This team Inject it pic.twitter.com/g3qam9JU3l — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) July 26, 2020

This football club pic.twitter.com/z6z9DpMFsv — Marvelous Nakamba (@Nakamba_11) July 26, 2020