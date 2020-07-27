Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Aston Villa stars celebrate avoiding relegation

Aston Villa secured their top-flight status with a dramatic 1-1 draw at West Ham United yesterday.

Jack Grealish gave the Villans an 84th-minute lead at the London Stadium, only for Andriy Yarmolenko to equalise a moment later.

Watford’s defeat at Arsenal meant the point against the Hammers was enough to keep Villa in the Premier League for another season.

Here are some photos and social media posts shared by the Villa players in the wake of yesterday’s drama.

