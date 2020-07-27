Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to securing Champions League qualification

By
-

Chelsea qualified for next season’s Champions League with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in yesterday’s final Premier League fixture of the season.

Manchester United’s victory at Leicester City meant the Blues had to settle for a fourth-placed finish, with two defeats in their last five games costing them third spot.

Two goals in stoppage time at the end of the first-half, from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud, were enough to send Frank Lampard’s into the Champions League for the 2020/21 season.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about yesterday’s game.

Related News

Timo Werner’s first Chelsea training session

Pedro tweets after playing his last game for Chelsea

Tweets and Photos: Aston Villa stars celebrate avoiding relegation

                               