Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to securing Champions League qualification

Chelsea qualified for next season’s Champions League with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in yesterday’s final Premier League fixture of the season.

Manchester United’s victory at Leicester City meant the Blues had to settle for a fourth-placed finish, with two defeats in their last five games costing them third spot.

Two goals in stoppage time at the end of the first-half, from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud, were enough to send Frank Lampard’s into the Champions League for the 2020/21 season.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about yesterday’s game.

Super proud of my first season in the @premierleague Secured a top 4 finish to qualify for Champions League. Even though it wasn’t my day today, the guys pulled through🙏🏽 @ChelseaFC — Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) July 26, 2020

Top 4 secured, what a way to finish off the league! About time one of them went in… 😨🤣 pic.twitter.com/REKxSmtcJT — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) July 26, 2020

This pic sums up so well our togetherness! ✊🏼

Great job and a clean sheet 💪🏼

CL next season ✅

Now FA Cup final! 🙏🏼#ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ynEEHn7y69 — Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) July 26, 2020