Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to securing Champions League qualification
Chelsea qualified for next season’s Champions League with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in yesterday’s final Premier League fixture of the season.
Manchester United’s victory at Leicester City meant the Blues had to settle for a fourth-placed finish, with two defeats in their last five games costing them third spot.
Two goals in stoppage time at the end of the first-half, from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud, were enough to send Frank Lampard’s into the Champions League for the 2020/21 season.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about yesterday’s game.
Super proud of my first season in the @premierleague Secured a top 4 finish to qualify for Champions League. Even though it wasn’t my day today, the guys pulled through🙏🏽 @ChelseaFC— Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) July 26, 2020
Well done today lads! The first goal of the season is done: top 4 in the @premierleague! 🎯 #CFC #top4 #uefachampionsleague #comeonchelsea💙 pic.twitter.com/GFvC4Ccacn— Willian (@willianborges88) July 26, 2020
Top 4 secured, what a way to finish off the league! About time one of them went in… 😨🤣 pic.twitter.com/REKxSmtcJT— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) July 26, 2020
TEAM 💙 #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/NAwzpj4FqC— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) July 26, 2020
This pic sums up so well our togetherness! ✊🏼— Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) July 26, 2020
Great job and a clean sheet 💪🏼
CL next season ✅
Now FA Cup final! 🙏🏼#ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ynEEHn7y69
What a group! Good job lads! 👊🏾#CFC pic.twitter.com/Dxz5jqAQv8— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) July 26, 2020
Top 4 finish! 🙌🏾💙 That’s what we’ve been working for all season 👊🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/6C1dF5jWOm— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) July 26, 2020
Top 4 finish. Debut season. 15 @premierleague goals. 🤩🤩 just need that silverware next 🙏🏾💙— Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) July 26, 2020