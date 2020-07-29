Jadon Sancho: Man Utd increasingly confident of signing despite Liverpool claims

Manchester United are increasingly confident of signing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to Sky Sports.

That’s despite reports in German publication Kicker that the England international favours a move to Premier League champions Liverpool.

United remain in talks with Dortmund, but are yet to meet the Bundesliga side’s €120m (£105m) asking price.

Nonetheless, the Red Devils are said to be hopeful that a deal can be done.

Sancho, aged , aged 20, has been on Dortmund’s books for the past three seasons after an £8m move from Manchester City. He has scored 30 goals in 78 Bundesliga appearances to date.

During his time in Germany, he has established himself as a regular for England, winning 11 caps and scoring two goals for the Three Lions.

Sancho previously spent two years on Manchester City’s books, but left amid concerns over how much playing time he would get at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester Evening News says the winger is open to returning to the city this summer.