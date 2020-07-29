Man Utd man admits being ‘lost’ during 2019/20 campaign

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard says he was “lost as a player and a person” last season.

The England international was gifted a first Premier League goal of the season in the closing seconds of the final game of the season against Leicester City.

Lingard has now reflected on a disappointing campaign in a lengthy social media post in which he alluded to issues off the field impacting his form.

But he quoted a Michael Jackson lyric to suggest that he also needed to make changes to return to the form that saw him star for England at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “I’m starting with the man in the mirror I’m asking him to change his ways.

“This season has been difficult for so many reasons. I lost who I was as a player and person, but I never wanted to give up, I knew who I really was on and off the pitch and knew that having been there before I could get there again.

“This meant working harder than I’d ever done before and trusting in those around me that they knew how to best help me achieve that.

“I know the fans have been frustrated but in all this time my love for this club and everyone connected to it has never left me. This team, this club is my family and I will continue to keep working harder than ever to help this team achieve its goals.”