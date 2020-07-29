Tweet: Adam Lallana reacts to joining Brighton from Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion’s new signing Adam Lallana has taken to social media to give his thoughts on joining the club.

England international Lallana, aged 32, joined the Seagulls from champions Liverpool on a free transfer yesterday.

He wrote: “So a new adventure begins. Couldn’t be more excited… a club with ambition and hunger to match my own. I’m ready for it

“Delighted and proud to be joining the @OfficialBHAFC family. Can’t wait to get started!”

Lallana shared a photo showing him posing in his new club’s kit and holding a shirt featuring his new number 14 squad number.