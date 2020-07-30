Marcus Rashford poses for photo with ‘team-mate’ Jadon Sancho
Manchester United Marcus Rashford has set tongues wagging by posting an image showing him posing alongside Jadon Sancho in an advertising campaign.
The pair are both seen wearing Nike-sponsored England kits, but Borussia Dortmund star Sancho has been strongly linked with a summer transfer to Old Trafford.
Rashford’s image is accompanied by the slogan “we’re all team-mates”. United fans will be hoping that’s true in every since before the 2020/21 season gets underway.
The Red Devils are reported to be in negotiations with Dortmund over a deal to bring former Manchester City youngster Sancho back to the Premier League.
When we’re playing for change, we’re all team-mates #YouCantStopUs #TeamNike @nike pic.twitter.com/gk8zWuFHiV— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 30, 2020