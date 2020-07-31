Early FA Cup Final Team News: Arsenal vs Chelsea

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea face each other in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Here is the early team news going into the match.

Arsenal FA Cup final team news

Arsenal will hope to have right-back Hector Bellerin, who has been struggling with a calf problem but expected to be available.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno is nearing a return to fitness after his knee injury, but Emi Martinez is expected to keep his place between the sticks.

Centre-back Shkodran Mustafi is unavailable after undergoing a procedure on his thigh. Long-term absentees Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Pablo Mari (ankle) and Calum Chambers (knee) are also ruled out.

Chelsea FA Cup final team news

Chelsea will check on the fitness of midfielder N’Golo Kante. He returned to full training last week, but did not feature in the final Premier League game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Willy Caballero was preferred to Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal and is expected to keep his place, with Kepa tipped to have played his last game for the Blues.

Winger Willian is a doubt. He missed the Wolves match due to a knock and is also tipped to leave Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks.

Midfielder Billy Gilmour (knee) remains sidelined.