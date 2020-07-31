Emi Martinez looks ahead to FA Cup final clash with Chelsea

Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez is relishing tomorrow’s FA Cup final clash with Chelsea at Wembley.

While first-choice keeper Bernd Leno is back in training and nearing a return to full fitness, in-form Martinez is expected to start against the Blues on Saturday evening.

His expected appearance clearly means a lot to a player who has spent much of his time at the Emirates Stadium on the fringes.

Writing on Twitter, the Argentina keeper said: “Success is what happens after you have survived all of your disappointments.”

The 27-year-old has made 36 appearances for the Gunners since joining from Independiente in 2010, with 22 of those appearances coming this season.