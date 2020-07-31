Emi Martinez looks ahead to FA Cup final clash with Chelsea
Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez is relishing tomorrow’s FA Cup final clash with Chelsea at Wembley.
While first-choice keeper Bernd Leno is back in training and nearing a return to full fitness, in-form Martinez is expected to start against the Blues on Saturday evening.
His expected appearance clearly means a lot to a player who has spent much of his time at the Emirates Stadium on the fringes.
Writing on Twitter, the Argentina keeper said: “Success is what happens after you have survived all of your disappointments.”
The 27-year-old has made 36 appearances for the Gunners since joining from Independiente in 2010, with 22 of those appearances coming this season.
Success is what happens after you have survived all of your disappointments @emiratesfacup #final #arsenal #em26 pic.twitter.com/i0aiDVCVNU— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) July 31, 2020