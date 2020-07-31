Video and Photos: Arsenal training ahead of FA Cup final clash with Chelsea

Arsenal have completed their preparations for tomorrow’s FA Cup final clash with Chelsea.

Ahead of their short trip to Wembley, the Gunners have been at work on the training pitches at London Colney.

Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked in good form as Mikel Arteta’s squad played a training game at the end of their session

You can see Arsenal training in the video and photos below.

The goalkeepers were also put through their paces, with Emi Martinez – who is expected to start tomorrow’s match – pulling off a good save.

You can see the goalkeepers at work in the video below.