Confirmed FA Cup Final Team News: Arsenal vs Chelsea

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley.

Arsenal FA Cup final team news

Arsenal make just one change to the side that beat Watford in their final Premier League game of the season.

Hector Bellerin (calf) returns at right-back. He replaces Joe Willock in the starting lineup.

Young midfielder Matt Smith, who is yet to make a single first-team appearance, is among the substitutes.

Bernd Leno is not yet fit enough to feature, so Emi Martinez keeps his place in goal and Matt Macey is on the bench.

Starting XI: Martinez, Holding, Luiz, Tierney, Bellerin, Xhaka, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Chelsea FA Cup final team news

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard names an unchanged side from the won that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

N’Golo Kante returns from injury to take his place on the bench, but does not make the starting XI.

Pedro Rodriguez is also among the substitutes for his final matchday before leaving the Blues on a free transfer.

Starting XI: Caballero, James, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Giroud, Pulisic