Photos: Liverpool unveil new Nike home kit for 2020/21

Premier League champions Liverpool have revealed the kit they will wear for their title defence in 2020/21.

The Reds this morning unveiled the first shirt from their new kit partnership with Nike, with the contract starting today following the controversial end to the previous agreement with New Balance.

The kit brings back the teal detailing of Liverpool kits of yesteryear, most notably the 1993-95 home kit but also several crests.

The new shirt features a v-neck collar, incorporating the teal trim.