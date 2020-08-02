Arsenal team-mate uses FA Cup celebrations to persuade Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign new contract

Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez has publicly urged Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a new contract at the club following his match-winning display in yesterday’s FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea.

Aubameyang, aged 31, is into the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and has been tipped to make a move away from the club.

When the Gunners’ star striker posted on image of him posing with the trophy and Mikel Arteta captioned “my manager”, Martinez took the opportunity to remind his colleague that he could make that a more permanent arrangement.