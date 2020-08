Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Chelsea in FA Cup final

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate yesterday’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

The Gunners came from behind to record a 2-1 win over the Blues, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring both goals for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Aubameyang equalised from the penalty spot after being hauled down by Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, then secured victory with a sensational finish after dancing past Kurt Zouma in the penalty area.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about winning the trophy.

Come home baby 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/KpXnLoTy6c — Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) August 1, 2020

🏆 🏆 🏆 I LOVE MY TEAM pic.twitter.com/aYXNojh4mQ — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) August 1, 2020

THE FA CUP IS OURS! 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/CrMT4bTrjU — Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@SokratisPapa5) August 1, 2020