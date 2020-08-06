Alexis Sanchez: Man Utd confirm permanent transfer to Inter Milan

Alexis Sanchez has completed a permanent transfer to Inter Milan this morning, Manchester United have confirmed.

The Chile international, who spent last season on loan at San Siro, scoring four goals in 29 appearances.

He will now extend his spell in Serie A after finalising his transfer to Inter.

Former Barcelona and Arsenal star Sanchez flopped at Old Trafford following his arrival from the Gunners in January 2018.

The 31-year-old scored five goals in 45 appearances for United, who are not thought to have received a transfer fee for Sanchez’s move.

The Old Trafford hierarchy were eager to shift Sanchez’s mammoth salary off the wage bill. Inter are believed to be matching his £350,000-per-week deal, which would have been unaffordable had they also stumped up market value in a transfer fee.

United have opted to forgo any fee in order to save the £40m they would have otherwise spent on Sanchez’s wages between now and the end of his contract.

In a statement, the club said: “Everyone at Manchester United wishes Alexis Sanchez all the best in his future career as he joins Inter Milan on a permanent transfer.”