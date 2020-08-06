Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to reaching Europa League quarter finals

Manchester United are through to the quarter finals of the Europa League after a 2-1 win over LASK in last night’s last-16 second leg.

With a 5-0 aggregate lead in the bag from the first leg, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rested many of his regular starters for the return leg.

The Red Devils fell behind early in the second-half, but goals from Jesse Lingard and substitute Anthony Martial saw them secure victory on the night as well as a place in the last-eight.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their efforts.

