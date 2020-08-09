Pilates roll: myofascial relaxation 

Pilates roll is a rigid roller made of foamed synthetic material – it is not only equipment for training: it gives the possibilities of massage, fine coordination of the whole body, static poses for relaxation, and soft distributed attention to your condition here and now. It is perfect after winning at Goldenslot. Good casinos often hold sweepstakes and tournaments with top and expensive prizes, as well as all sorts of promotions with very high chances of winning.

The scientific explanation for exercises with the roll:

1. The nervous system is being retrained in the direction of more convenient, resource-based, powerless patterns of any movement (including everyday movements in the city, car, apartment, interaction with young children)

2. There is a ‘myofascial relaxation’ of the body:

• due to slow movements and due to the soft impact on the pressure and tension receptors, tension and spasms from the fascia (connective tissue) go away);

• due to self-massage, large surface muscles are unloaded;

• due to balance exercises, deep spine stabilizers are activated (which should be responsible for the ease of holding our posture and static positions during the day)

3. There is a development of the proprioception-an internal representation of the position and movement of the body in space-it unites the body and consciousness, adequately fits us into the world around us (improves perception, and often even vision, improves and makes less energy-consuming the speed of our reactions to changes in the surrounding situation, teaches us to ” change with changes»)

4. The gravitational permeability of the body increases – we learn not to save ourselves from falling after every movement and not to drag ourselves, but to swim, fly, and soar in space and inside the body.

Effect:

• Significant pain relief, especially in the back, neck, and headache areas.

• Self-release of tension, fatigue-available self-help at any time.

• Feeling of a complete, developed (massage+movement), healthier body, feeling of contact with the body.

• Emotional calmness, mood enhancement, anti-stress effect

Principles of performing exercises:

1. Slow, lazy, relaxed rolling movements

2. We are looking for comfortable movements, comfortable positions, as well as satisfaction from our own movements at the moment of their completion

3. Imagine that our body (including hands, feet, and head) is not solid, but semi-liquid, like jelly, and this jelly slowly flows in space in one direction and the other. As if we have liquid weight!

4. We control the power of self-massage-somewhere we release more weight and almost lie on the roll, somewhere most of the weight is on the legs, buttocks, or hands (in practice, we are guided by a sense of comfort). We notice the convex and convex roundness of the body, which we roll (these parts finally get support and are felt, realized, assigned by the body).

5. When rolling from the point of support (from touching the roll), the body seems to grow, lengthen in all directions

6. After each exercise, we lie on the floor for a minute or two without a roll, observing the sensations and changes in the body, remembering a pleasant state to which we can return at another time.

Safety:

• Do nothing through tense muscles.

• Take care (do not take a lot of weight) on the area: the inner sides of the knees and elbows, areas with a cluster of lymph nodes (inner sides of the thighs, armpits).

How to use the roll point

(Exercises can be done separately or all together, in turn, to work out the whole body.)

1. Tension, fatigue in the back

a) lie down the spine lengthwise on a roll, knees bent, support-from the back of the head to the pelvis. The shoulders, ribs, and buttocks seem to flow down to the right and left of the spine

b) from the same position, gently and slowly roll to the right and left (reaching the shoulders and the edge of the buttocks on one side and on the other and catching the balance)

2. Headache, the tension in the neck, shoulders-lying on the floor on your back, legs bent at the knees, roll across the back of your head slowly, with pleasure, rolling the back of your head on the roll, turn your head right and left. Repeat it several times. Don’t strain your neck or lift your head.

At the beginning and at the end of classes, you should walk with one foot and the other on a tennis ball. Do it from a standing position. This wakes up and calms the body, softens the ligaments, activates the deep stabilizer muscles.