Tweets and Photos: Man Utd player look ahead to Copenhagen tie

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media as they prepare to face FC Copenhagen in their Europa League quarter-final tie.

The Red Devils face their Danish opponents at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne on Monday evening.

United saw off LASK in the second leg of their last-16 tie last Wednesday evening and now continue their quest for silverware in the extended 2019/20 season.

Here’s what the United players had to say in the build-up to tomorrow’s encounter with Copenhagen.