Tweets and Photos: Man Utd player look ahead to Copenhagen tie
Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media as they prepare to face FC Copenhagen in their Europa League quarter-final tie.
The Red Devils face their Danish opponents at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne on Monday evening.
United saw off LASK in the second leg of their last-16 tie last Wednesday evening and now continue their quest for silverware in the extended 2019/20 season.
Here’s what the United players had to say in the build-up to tomorrow’s encounter with Copenhagen.
Ready for tomorrow night! Lets go Reds 💪🏻 #MUFC #EuropaLeague @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/hpADkBSz6x— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) August 9, 2020
Quarter finals… Squad ready! #AWB 🕷 pic.twitter.com/ZbaO5Tj7Vm— Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) August 9, 2020