Kostas Tsimikas: Liverpool confirm Olympiacos left-back’s signing

Liverpool have completed the signing of Greek full-back Kostas Tsimikas.

The Reds have paid £11.75m to sign the 24-year-old from Olympiacos.

Tsimikas will give the Premier League champions cover and competition at left-back, where veteran midfielder James Milner was understudy to Andy Robertson last season.

Liverpool moved for Tsimikas after opting against meeting Norwich City’s valuation of their Northern Ireland international left-back Jamal Lewis.

Tsimikas, who has three caps for Greece, says his brother made him support Liverpool when he was growing up.

He made his debut for Olympiakos in 2015 and leaves having made 86 appearances in all competitions.

His experience outside Greece before his move to Anfield was limited to time spent on loan in Denmark with Esbjerg and the Netherlands with Willem II.

Like his new team-mates, Tsimikas is currently a champion. He played 27 times in the league last season en route to winning the Greek title with Olympiacos.