Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to reaching Europa League semi-finals

By
-

Manchester United are through to the semi-finals of the Europa League after an extra-time win over FC Copenhagen in their quarter-final tie.

A 95th-minute penalty from Bruno Fernandes, after Anthony Martial had been pushed in the box, proved to be the only goal of the game in Cologne.

United will now face the winner of the tie between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Spanish side Sevilla in Dusseldorf next Monday evening.

Here’s what the United players had to say about winning their quarter-final tie.

View this post on Instagram

Semi finals we go 👊🏼 Tough game, but well done lads 🙌🏼

A post shared by Bruno Fernandes (@brunofernandes.10) on

View this post on Instagram

Semi Finals 👍🏾 #AM9

A post shared by Anthony Martial (@martial_9) on

View this post on Instagram

Semi Finals ✅ #AWB 🕸

A post shared by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@a_bissaka) on

View this post on Instagram

Semi-finals 💪🔴 @manchesterunited @europaleague

A post shared by Juan Mata (@juanmatagarcia) on

Related News

Kostas Tsimikas: Liverpool confirm Olympiacos left-back’s signing

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd player look ahead to Copenhagen tie

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to reaching Europa League quarter finals

                               