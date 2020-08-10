Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to reaching Europa League semi-finals

Manchester United are through to the semi-finals of the Europa League after an extra-time win over FC Copenhagen in their quarter-final tie.

A 95th-minute penalty from Bruno Fernandes, after Anthony Martial had been pushed in the box, proved to be the only goal of the game in Cologne.

United will now face the winner of the tie between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Spanish side Sevilla in Dusseldorf next Monday evening.

Here’s what the United players had to say about winning their quarter-final tie.