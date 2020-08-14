Preview: Sevilla vs Man Utd

Manchester United face La Liga side Sevilla in their Europa League semi-final on Sunday evening.

What would ordinarily be a two-legged tie is instead being played as a one-off game on neutral territory in Cologne, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat Copenhagen in their quarter-final tie. A Bruno Fernandes penalty in extra time was the only goal of the game as United booked their spot in the last-four.

Sevilla edged out Wolverhampton Wanderers in their semi-final courtesy of an 89th-minute winner.

The Spaniard are hoping to secure their passage to the final of a competition they won for three successive seasons between 2014 and 2016, while United are seeking a first trophy since they won this competition in 2017.

Sevilla Team News

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Gudelj has travelled to Germany to join up with the Sevilla squad after being given the Covid-19 all-clear. He tested positive in July and has been sidelined since.

Gudelj bolsters a squad that appears to have emerged from the victory over Wolves without any injury concerns.

Man Utd Team News

United boss Solskjaer has not mentioned any fresh injury concerns since the Copenhagen match last Monday.

He has so far favoured Eric Bailly as captain Harry Maguire’s partner in central defender in the end-of-season Europa League fixtures. Victor Lindelof could return after coming off the bench to replace Bailly last time out.

David De Gea could return in goal in place of Sergio Romero.

Long-term absentees Axel Tuanzebe (ankle), Luke Shaw (ankle) and Phil Jones (knee) remain sidelined.

Sevilla vs Man Utd betting

According to Sports Betting Dime, the Red Devils are better than 3/2 favourites to defeat Sevilla in Sunday’s clash.

That perhaps reflects their excellent form since the season resumed, which saw them achieve a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

But Sevilla, who have 2/1 odds to win the single-legged semi-final, have also been strong since the restart. They are undefeated since February 9 and finished fourth in La Liga.