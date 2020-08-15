Raul Sanllehi: Arsenal head of football leaves club

Arsenal have confirmed that head of football Raul Sanllehi has left his role.

Managing director Vinai Venkatesham will take over Sanllehi’s duties.

Owners Stan and Josh Kroenke said in a statement: “Raul has made a big contribution during his time with us and will always be part of the Arsenal family. We thank him for all his hard work and expertise and wish him every future success.

“We have no doubt that Vinai is the right person to take the club forward. He has shown outstanding leadership during the current crisis and is held in high regard internally and externally. We know everyone will rally round him so we can move forward successfully.”

News of Sanllehi’s departure comes hours after the Gunners completed the signing of Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer. It is not clear whether a difference of opinions over the club’s transfer activity played a role in Sanllehi’s exit.

The former Barcelona executive’s own comments seem to hint that the relationship between head coach Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu Gaspar might have impinged on his role.

He said: “I’m proud and pleased with the contribution I’ve made at Arsenal over the past three years, and look forward to enjoying the club’s future success. Arsenal is a true footballing institution.

“I am proud to have been part of its history and I thank Stan and Josh Kroenke for this opportunity. Working with Vinai, we have built a top team for the future. Mikel has made an extremely positive impact since his arrival and has formed a strong team with our technical director, Edu.”

The development follows hot on the heels of ESPN‘s report that Edu had conducted an investigation into how Arsenal had managed to overspend so dramatically on the £72m signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille last season.