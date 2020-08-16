Confirmed Team News: Sevilla vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news as Manchester United face Sevilla in their Europa League semi-final in Cologne this evening.

Sevilla team to play Man Utd

Sevilla are unchanged from the side that started against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their quarter-final tie.

That means former Manchester United pair Jesus Navas and Fernando, and ex-Liverpool attacker Suso are all in the starting XI.

Starting XI: Bono, Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Reguilón, Fernando, Jordán, Banega, Ocampos, Suso, En-Nesyri

Man Utd team to play Sevilla

Manchester United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer brings back regular starters David De Gea and Victor Lindelof for tonight’s game.

De Gea replaces Sergio Romero in goal while Lindelof returns in place of Eric Bailly in central defence in the two changes to the side that started against Copenhagen last time out.

Star midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba start behind the youthful attacking trio of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, Fred, Fernandes, Pogba, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial