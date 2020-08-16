Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hints at new Arsenal contract

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has dropped a big hint that the news the club’s supporters have been wishing for is on its way.

The Gunners’ star striker is into the final 12 months of his current deal and has been linked with a move away from the Emirate Stadium.

But his tweet his evening featuring ‘….’ and an egg timer emoji seems to be teasing Arsenal fans that their wait will soon be over.

Aubameyang, aged 31, was the match-winner for Arsenal in their FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea.

His post-Wembley social media output pointing to a close relationship with coach Mikel Arteta gave Gooners optimism that their talisman might decide to stay put.

While there will be an anxious wait to make sure that Aubameyang’s cryptic tweet is indeed a reference to his contract situation and not a marketing ploy, it looks very much like an announcement is on its way.