Bernardo Silva takes aim at Liverpool trolls

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has called out Liverpool fans who targeted him on social media following his side’s elimination from the Champions League.

City’s hopes of winning the competition for the first time ended with their defeat to Lyon in their quarter-final tie.

Portuguese midfielder Silva, aged 26, suggested that Liverpool supporters who taunted him on Twitter after the game could be putting their time to better use, suggesting that their relationships or friendships might be suffering.

He wrote: “And to all Liverpool fans that have nothing else to do than to come to a Man City player account, I’m also sorry for you but for the wrong reasons…😂 pathetic… go celebrate your titles, or try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend, read a book…🤦🏻‍♂️ so many options!”