Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool exit plans

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced he will leave the club at the end of his contract.

The German boss is committed to the Reds until June 2024 and will not be signing a new deal at Anfield.

That means Liverpool supporters will have a maximum of four more seasons with Klopp at the helm.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has indicated that he may retire at that point, if he doesn’t miss football too much. He plans to take a year off and will decide at the end of his sabbatical whether he wants to return to management.

He told Sport Buzzer: “I’ll take a year off and ask myself if I miss football. If I say no, then that will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp.

“If one day I am no longer a coach, there is one thing I will not miss: the brutal tension immediately before the game.”

Klopp will be aged 57 by the time the contract extension he signed last December comes to an end.

He will have been in charge of Liverpool for just shy of nine years, which fourth longest-serving manager after Tom Watson, Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.