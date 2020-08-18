Joe Hart: Tottenham confirm former Burnley keeper’s signing

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of England international goalkeeper Joe Hart on a free transfer.

Hart joins the north London club after being released by former club Burnley at the end of his contract.

The 33-year-old has signed a two-year contract running until June 2022.

He is set to compete with Argentina international Paulo Gazzaniga to provide cover and competition for first-choice keeper Hugo Lloris.

Hart started his career at Shrewsbury Town. He moved to Manchester City in 2006, winning two Premier League title, two League Cups and an FA Cup during a 12-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

After being deemed surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola, Hart spent time on loan at Torino and West Ham United. He joined Burnley in 2018.

He was initially the no.1 at Turf Moor, but lost his place in the team to Tom Heaton midway through the 2018/19. He then spent the 2019/20 competition on the Clarets’ bench, with Nick Pope preferred by manager Sean Dyche.

Hart has 75 caps for England, but has not represented the national team since 2017.