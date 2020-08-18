Liverpool suffer positive coronavirus test at training camp

Liverpool’s preparations for their Premier League title defence have been hit by news of a positive Covid-19 test at their pre-season training camp in Salzburg.

Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reports that a member of the Reds’ travelling party has tested positive for coronavirus.

The identity of the person who has Covid-19 has not been revealed and it is not clear whether it is a player or a member of the backroom staff.

Nonetheless, manager Jurgen Klopp will be concerned that there might be further positive tests to follow in the coming days given that his squad have been travelling, training and living together on the camp.

It is just 11 days until the champions are due to get their 2020/21 season underway in the Community Shield clash with Arsenal at Wembley.

The report claims the Reds have had no contact with the local population during the training camp, which was moved to Salzburg from Evian, in France, after the UK government brought in new quarantine rules for travellers returning from France.