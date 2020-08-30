Liverpool players reflect on Community Shield defeat to Arsenal
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to give their take on yesterday’s Community Shield defeat to Arsenal.
The Reds suffered a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to the Gunners at Wembley on Saturday. Japanese attacker Takumi Minamino equalised for Jurgen Klopp’s side after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s earlier opener.
In their post-match tweets, the Premier League champions indicated they felt it had not been their day.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their losing start to the 2020/21 season.
Not the result we wanted – but we’ll keep working hard to be ready for the new season 💪🏻🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/oJo4H738h8— James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 29, 2020
Not our day today #YNWA pic.twitter.com/5MkMSMzgLp— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 29, 2020
We came close, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough today. We’ll learn what we can and show up strong at the start of the start of the #PremierLeague 🔴🔴 #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/IwPGWtg0ht— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 29, 2020
When we win, we all win, and when we lose, we all lose.— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) August 29, 2020
Very sad about today's defeat, but looking forward to start @premierleague again. 💪🏻🔴 #YNWA #CommunityShield