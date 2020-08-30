Skip to main content

Liverpool players reflect on Community Shield defeat to Arsenal

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to give their take on yesterday’s Community Shield defeat to Arsenal.

The Reds suffered a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to the Gunners at Wembley on Saturday. Japanese attacker Takumi Minamino equalised for Jurgen Klopp’s side after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s earlier opener.

In their post-match tweets, the Premier League champions indicated they felt it had not been their day.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their losing start to the 2020/21 season.

