Matt Doherty: Spurs complete signing of Wolves full-back

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back Matt Doherty on a four-year contract.

The Republic of Ireland international is joining the north Londoners in a £15m deal.

The 28-year-old spent 10 years at Molineux, joining from Irish side Bohemians in July 2010 in a £75,000 deal after impressing in a pre-season friendly.

Doherty clocked up more than 300 appearances for Wolves in all competitions during his decade in the Black Country.

He has been a regular starter for the past six seasons and has missed only two Premier League games since Wolves won promotion to the top-flight in 2018.

Doherty, who has been handed the number 2 shirt, is set to provide competition for Serge Aurier in Jose Mourinho’s Spurs squad, but can also be called upon to play at left-back when required.

He will have to wait to get to work at his new club because he is in the Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming Nations League games. He will hope to add to his nine senior caps in the games against Bulgaria and Finland, before returning to Hotspur Way next week to prepare for Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Everton.