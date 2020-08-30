Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Liverpool to lift the Community Shield

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media after beating Premier League champions Liverpool to win the Community Shield at Wembley yesterday.

The Gunners beat the Reds 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 2020/21 season curtain-raiser.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the FA Cup holders an early lead, which they held until Takumi Minamino’s 73rd-minute equaliser.

Here is what the Arsenal players had to say about securing their second piece of silverware in a month when they posted on Twitter after the final whistle.

