Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Liverpool to lift the Community Shield
Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media after beating Premier League champions Liverpool to win the Community Shield at Wembley yesterday.
The Gunners beat the Reds 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 2020/21 season curtain-raiser.
Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the FA Cup holders an early lead, which they held until Takumi Minamino’s 73rd-minute equaliser.
Here is what the Arsenal players had to say about securing their second piece of silverware in a month when they posted on Twitter after the final whistle.
What a pressure 😆😂🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/3HV9q52y27— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) August 29, 2020
Together we can achieve whatever we want ❤️❤️ I love you guys @arsenal juntos podemos ganar lo que sea los amo chicos ❤️🏆@ArsenalEspanol pic.twitter.com/KaKTFpFh7w— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) August 29, 2020
I love this club @Arsenal 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🤪 pic.twitter.com/sFm8bCk8q3— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) August 29, 2020
Just love Wembley ❤️ https://t.co/3HnWpCBrro— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) August 29, 2020
WHAT. A. START! 💥💥— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) August 29, 2020
First game, first title 🏆✅#CommunityShield #SeoKol #GibGäs @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/FlDOLM8voa
Grande equipo @arsenal
CAMPEONES 🏆🥇
✅ FA Cup
✅ Community Shield #comeongunners🔴💪🏻 #LT11 pic.twitter.com/l0d8dhE5TA— Lucas Torreira #LT11 (@LTorreira34) August 29, 2020
Gotta buy a new trophy cabinet soon.. pic.twitter.com/v7S95vCG0v— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) August 29, 2020
Community shield winners! What a way to start the season with another trophy! 🤩🏆🏆 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/vGtYiTKtNp— Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) August 29, 2020
Another one !!!! 🏆 Thanking God for his blessings 🙏🏿 Let’s enjoy tonight Gunners ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/96xq1tTNk9— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) August 29, 2020
What a start 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MXRWM9IyNH— Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@SokratisPapa5) August 29, 2020
YES! We did it! What an amazing way to start the season! C'mon you Gunners! 🏆🔴⚪#Arsenal #CommunityShield #Winners #Final #Wembley #COYG pic.twitter.com/1SQPRDMOMZ— Cédric Soares (@OficialCedric) August 29, 2020
A victorious and cheerful night, a special trophy and a team spirit that is showing up here in this picture ♥️ @Arsenal #CommunityShield #COYG pic.twitter.com/S3IzuNFOMJ— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) August 29, 2020
Very proud of this team!! Congratulations guys!! 🏆💪🍾🥳 #CommunityShield https://t.co/OfrPwzfshI— Pablo Mari Villar (@PabloMV5) August 29, 2020
what a team❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/J0meCoC5Zj— Emile Smith Rowe (@emilesmithrowe) August 29, 2020