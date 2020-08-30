Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Liverpool to lift the Community Shield

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media after beating Premier League champions Liverpool to win the Community Shield at Wembley yesterday.

The Gunners beat the Reds 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 2020/21 season curtain-raiser.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the FA Cup holders an early lead, which they held until Takumi Minamino’s 73rd-minute equaliser.

Here is what the Arsenal players had to say about securing their second piece of silverware in a month when they posted on Twitter after the final whistle.

Together we can achieve whatever we want ❤️❤️ I love you guys @arsenal juntos podemos ganar lo que sea los amo chicos ❤️🏆@ArsenalEspanol pic.twitter.com/KaKTFpFh7w — Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) August 29, 2020

Just love Wembley ❤️ https://t.co/3HnWpCBrro — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) August 29, 2020

Gotta buy a new trophy cabinet soon.. pic.twitter.com/v7S95vCG0v — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) August 29, 2020

Community shield winners! What a way to start the season with another trophy! 🤩🏆🏆 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/vGtYiTKtNp — Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) August 29, 2020

Another one !!!! 🏆 Thanking God for his blessings 🙏🏿 Let’s enjoy tonight Gunners ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/96xq1tTNk9 — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) August 29, 2020

What a start 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MXRWM9IyNH — Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@SokratisPapa5) August 29, 2020

A victorious and cheerful night, a special trophy and a team spirit that is showing up here in this picture ♥️ @Arsenal #CommunityShield #COYG pic.twitter.com/S3IzuNFOMJ — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) August 29, 2020

Very proud of this team!! Congratulations guys!! 🏆💪🍾🥳 #CommunityShield https://t.co/OfrPwzfshI — Pablo Mari Villar (@PabloMV5) August 29, 2020