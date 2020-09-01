Gabriel Magalhães: Arsenal sign Lille defender

Arsenal have completed the signing of centre-back Gabriel from Lille for a reported fee of £23.14m.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has put pen to paper on what the north London club are describing as a long-term contract.

Gabriel was a regular for Lille last season, playing in all six of their Champions League games, including two matches against Chelsea.

He started his career in his homeland with Avai, before moving to Lille as a 19-year-old in January 2017.

After loan spells at Troyes and Dinamo Zagreb, Gabriel broke into the Lille first-team in February 2019. He partnered former Southampton defender Jose Fonte in central defence last season, making 24 Ligue 1 appearances.

Mikel Arteta’s latest arrival becomes part of a growing Brazilian contingent assembled at the Emirates Stadium by technical director Edu Gaspar. He joins compatriots Willian, David Luiz and Gabriel Martinelli.

The left-footer will provide competition for the likes of Luiz and Rob Holding.

With Pablo Mari, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, Calum Chambers and William Saliba all on the books, Arsenal look set to offload a couple of centre-backs before the transfer window closes.