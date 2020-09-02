Photo: Donny van de Beek poses in Man Utd shirt

Manchester United’s new signing Donny van de Beek has donned the club’s shirt for the first time after completing his transfer from Ajax.

The Netherlands international midfielder has joined the Red Devils in a £35m deal, with a further £5m payable in add-ons.

Van de Beek, aged 23, has put pen to paper on a five-year contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2025.

After signing his deal, he put on a United home kit to pose for photos, as you can see below.