Dani Ceballos rejoins Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed the return of midfielder Dani Ceballos for a second successive season-long loan.

The Real Madrid man has finalised a deal to spend the 2020/21 campaign with the Gunners.

Ceballos, aged 24, made a fairly underwhelming start to his career in north London, but flourished under Mikel Arteta in the final stages of his initial loan spell.

That included playing a key performance in the FA Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley last month.

Ceballos will now resume his role in Arteta’s midfield for the forthcoming campaign.

The Arsenal boss told the club’s official website: “Dani was and integral part of our team last season and finished the season in excellent form.

“I love Dani’s passion and commitment and he’s a highly skilful player.

“We’re all delighted to welcome him back and we look forward to seeing him pick up where he left off.”