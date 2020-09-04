Photo: Kai Havertz wearing his Chelsea kit

Chelsea’s new signing Kai Havertz has donned the club’s colours for the first time after finalising his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Germany international completed his £71m move today. The Blues announced the deal this evening, but the photographic evidence suggests it was done earlier today.

After signing for the Premier League side, Havertz pulled on Chelsea shirt for the first time at Stamford Bridge.

You can see him wearing the Blues’ home shirt in the photo below.